Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 84.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCG. TD Securities set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HCG traded up C$0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 148,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,164. The stock has a market cap of C$977.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.08. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$23.82 and a one year high of C$46.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Home Capital Group

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at C$17,562.80.

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.