Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.39-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.37-$0.39 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 3,050,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 50.3% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $385,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

