Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.85

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
