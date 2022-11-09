Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.78.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $560.59. 5,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,177. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

