iCAD (ICAD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect iCAD to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. On average, analysts expect iCAD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iCAD Trading Down 3.9 %

iCAD stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $106,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 188,725 shares in the company, valued at $517,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $4,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 31.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 38.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 12.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICAD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

