ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James cut ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $145.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.82. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $251.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 345.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.