Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $4,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 163.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 97.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

