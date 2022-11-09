Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.48. 15,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

