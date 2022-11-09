Immutable X Price Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Immutable X has a market cap of $233.51 million and $32.99 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00561352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.81 or 0.29239929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

