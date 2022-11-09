Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 55.40 Per Share

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.64) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Impellam Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Impellam Group Stock Performance
Shares of Impellam Group stock opened at GBX 635 ($7.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £286.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,116.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 552.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 492.19. Impellam Group has a 1 year low of GBX 406 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 700 ($8.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Impellam Group
