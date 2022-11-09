Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 55.40 Per Share

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.64) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Impellam Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impellam Group Stock Performance

Shares of Impellam Group stock opened at GBX 635 ($7.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £286.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,116.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 552.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 492.19. Impellam Group has a 1 year low of GBX 406 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 700 ($8.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Impellam Group alerts:

About Impellam Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Impellam Group plc provides staffing solutions, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Australasia. It operates through four segments: Global Managed Services, STEM, Regional Specialist Staffing, and Healthcare. The Global Managed Services segment engages in the design, implement, coordinate, and report on the talent acquisition process through the provision of multi-disciplinary outsourced recruitment services under the Comensura, Guidant Global, and Flexy brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Impellam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impellam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.