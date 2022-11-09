Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $103.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $584,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,840,239.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $300,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $584,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,840,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,096 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PI opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 2.26. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.