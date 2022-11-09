IMV (IMV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 11th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 248.82% and a negative net margin of 31,764.92%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect IMV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. IMV has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMV

IMV Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IMV Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of IMV worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

