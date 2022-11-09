IMV (IMV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 11th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 248.82% and a negative net margin of 31,764.92%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect IMV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IMV Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. IMV has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMV
IMV Company Profile
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMV (IMV)
