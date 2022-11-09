IMV (IMV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 11th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

IMV stock opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. IMV has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

