IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading 3.3% Higher

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 45,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.19.
IMV Company Profile
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
