IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading 3.3% Higher

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 45,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV Stock Down 17.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.19.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.