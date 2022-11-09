Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.08

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and traded as high as $26.30. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 1,366 shares trading hands.

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infineon Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

