ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after buying an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $382.90 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

