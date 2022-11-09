ING Groep NV Has $3.76 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

