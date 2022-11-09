Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Shares Down 14.1%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 14.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 63,551 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 15,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Innovative Designs Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative net margin of 130.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

