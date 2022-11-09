Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.81

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $8.97. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 24,255 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $153.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 12,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,039,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,519,269.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 270,122 shares of company stock worth $2,397,486. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

