InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE IHT opened at $2.00 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.20.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
