Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires 3,300 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,924.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $21,030.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,187,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,939. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

