Insider Selling: Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells 25,649 Shares of Stock

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alejandro Alcala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19.

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.03. 213,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Crane by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane



Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

