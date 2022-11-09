Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Sells 13,230 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.88. 431,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,490. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

