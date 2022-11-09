Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO Sells 8,502 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $95,987.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MITK stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $475.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
MITK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
