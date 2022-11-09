Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 10,542 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
S traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,903,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.95. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
