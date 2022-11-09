Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CTO Sells 2,139 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $38,309.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 91,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. 4,903,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,938. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SentinelOne by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SentinelOne by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in SentinelOne by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

