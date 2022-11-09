Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells 14,774 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

