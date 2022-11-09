InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 18,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 23,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
InspireMD Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.51.
InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
InspireMD Company Profile
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InspireMD (NSPR)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.