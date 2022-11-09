InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 18,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 23,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

InspireMD Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $67,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,610.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.