Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.11.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Intact Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $153.54 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $123.42 and a 12 month high of $157.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average is $144.36.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

