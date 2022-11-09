Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $332.00 million-$336.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.60 million. Intapp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,573. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $64,359.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $64,359.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,719 shares of company stock worth $384,876. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $155,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.