Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average of $179.74.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

