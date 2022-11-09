Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 736 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 741.1% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.50 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.98 and a 200-day moving average of $369.93. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.