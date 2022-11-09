Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 3,598 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.