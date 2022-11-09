Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.70% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,799,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 445.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 170,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IBHC opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.