Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 46.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $477.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.18. The stock has a market cap of $193.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

