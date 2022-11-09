Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

