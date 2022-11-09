Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 254,080 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

