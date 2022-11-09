Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 7,621 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 371,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

