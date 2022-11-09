Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,559,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $800,747 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

