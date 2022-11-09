Intelligent Financial Strategies Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Intelligent Financial Strategies reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.08. 3,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,533. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $200.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.21.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

