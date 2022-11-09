Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $3.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

VIG traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

