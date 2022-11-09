Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 5,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 22,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Intellinetics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellinetics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Intellinetics Company Profile
Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellinetics (INLX)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.