Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 5,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 22,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Intellinetics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellinetics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

