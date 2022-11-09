Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.57. The stock had a trading volume of 122,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,893. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

