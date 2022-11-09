International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Trading Down 12.3%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.69. 25,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 386,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $811.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $553,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,918,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $102,966.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,861,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,549,462.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $553,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,351 shares in the company, valued at $45,918,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,117 shares of company stock worth $1,284,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in International Money Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 478,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 57,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.