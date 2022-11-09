International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Trading Down 12.3%

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXIGet Rating) fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.69. 25,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 386,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

International Money Express Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $811.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $553,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,918,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $102,966.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,861,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,549,462.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $553,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,351 shares in the company, valued at $45,918,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,117 shares of company stock worth $1,284,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in International Money Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 478,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 57,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.