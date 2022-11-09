International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,999.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $17,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1,167.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 122,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.