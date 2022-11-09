Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Tlwm

Tlwm lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tlwm owned 1.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 903,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 887,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 162,670 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 517,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 46,330 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. 190,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

