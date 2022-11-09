Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 392,505 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $955,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

