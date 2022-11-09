Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November 9th (AJB, AMRS, BAK, BBD, BHB, BIO, BKFKF, BLDR, BVS, BXC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 9th:

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was downgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a reduce rating. They currently have €1.60 ($1.60) price target on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $227.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

