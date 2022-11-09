Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: COP) recently:

11/7/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($44.00) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas.

11/3/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($81.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/31/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/28/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €67.50 ($67.50) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/25/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($81.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/25/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of COP opened at €36.50 ($36.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.80. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €30.56 ($30.56) and a 1-year high of €77.65 ($77.65).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

