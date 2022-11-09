Investors Buy High Volume of VICI Properties Call Options (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,411 call options on the company. This is an increase of 393% compared to the average volume of 1,909 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

